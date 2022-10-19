SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Latest FD interest rates compared

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits for retail investors by up to 75 basis points. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, investors will now get interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective from 11 October.