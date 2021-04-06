SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Latest FD rates compared

Fixed deposit (FD) rates of banks are determined by changes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate etc, internal liquidity position of banks, economic conditions and the level of credit demand. Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.