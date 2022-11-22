HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank is offering 3 to 6.5% to general public and 3.5% to 7% to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 8 November. HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “an Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023.