HDFC Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank vs Axis Bank: FD interest rates compared

HDFC Bank FD interest rate: As per the fixed deposit rats at HDFC Bank applicable from 14th February 2022, private lender has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits on some tenures. As per the HDFC Bank website, this private bank has increased the interest rates on deposits less than ₹2 crore by 5-10 basis points. HDFC Bank has increased FD interest rate on one year tenure by 10 basis points to 5 per cent from 4.9 per cent earlier. The FD interest rate on deposits having a tenure between 1-2 years is also at 5 per cent. The fixed deposit rates on deposits with a tenure of 3-5 years has been increased by 5 basis points to 5.45 per cent whereas FD rate on deposits with 5-10 year tenure currently stands at 5.60 per cent. For senior citizens, tax saving FD will attract 6.35 per cent while in other FD tenors, there will be an additional 50 bps interest being given to such sixty plus depositors.