SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC vs Post Office vs RBL vs Yes Bank: Check RD rates

A recurring deposit (RD) is one of the most well-liked debt investment products in the voyage of personal finance when it comes to establishing a secure investment by making monthly contributions and avoiding lump sums. Investors in this investment scheme are able to make monthly deposits as well as get returns akin to those of fixed deposits. The deposits would also get coverage up to Rs. 5 lakhs by DICGC, which adds another degree of protection to both your investment and return. The interest will be risk-free, as the name suggests, but investors should be aware that bank RD investments are not eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, TDS on recurring deposits is deductible at a rate of 10% on the interest earned over ₹40,000 under Section 194 A of the Income Tax Act of 1962. Therefore, individuals searching for SIP-like deposits can compare the interest rates here of recurring deposits of some top financial institutions by eliminating lump-sum deposits in fixed deposits.

