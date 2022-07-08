SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC vs Post Office vs RBL vs Yes Bank: Check RD rates

A recurring deposit (RD) is one of the most well-liked debt investment products in the voyage of personal finance when it comes to establishing a secure investment by making monthly contributions and avoiding lump sums.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A recurring deposit (RD) is one of the most well-liked debt investment products in the voyage of personal finance when it comes to establishing a secure investment by making monthly contributions and avoiding lump sums. Investors in this investment scheme are able to make monthly deposits as well as get returns akin to those of fixed deposits. The deposits would also get coverage up to Rs. 5 lakhs by DICGC, which adds another degree of protection to both your investment and return. The interest will be risk-free, as the name suggests, but investors should be aware that bank RD investments are not eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, TDS on recurring deposits is deductible at a rate of 10% on the interest earned over ₹40,000 under Section 194 A of the Income Tax Act of 1962. Therefore, individuals searching for SIP-like deposits can compare the interest rates here of recurring deposits of some top financial institutions by eliminating lump-sum deposits in fixed deposits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A recurring deposit (RD) is one of the most well-liked debt investment products in the voyage of personal finance when it comes to establishing a secure investment by making monthly contributions and avoiding lump sums. Investors in this investment scheme are able to make monthly deposits as well as get returns akin to those of fixed deposits. The deposits would also get coverage up to Rs. 5 lakhs by DICGC, which adds another degree of protection to both your investment and return. The interest will be risk-free, as the name suggests, but investors should be aware that bank RD investments are not eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, TDS on recurring deposits is deductible at a rate of 10% on the interest earned over ₹40,000 under Section 194 A of the Income Tax Act of 1962. Therefore, individuals searching for SIP-like deposits can compare the interest rates here of recurring deposits of some top financial institutions by eliminating lump-sum deposits in fixed deposits.
SBI RD Rates
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the nation, gives the same interest rates on FDs and RDs. Customers will get the interest rates on deposit accounts indicated below as per the bank's most recent modification, which took place on 14.06.2022.
SBI RD Rates
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the nation, gives the same interest rates on FDs and RDs. Customers will get the interest rates on deposit accounts indicated below as per the bank's most recent modification, which took place on 14.06.2022.
HDFC Bank last changed the interest rates on recurring deposits on June 17, 2022. The bank is now giving an interest rate ranging from 3.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent for non-senior citizens and 4.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent for senior citizens on making deposits in RD for a duration of 6 months to 120 months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
ICICI Bank RD Rates
Recurring Deposits at ICICI Bank will be offered for a minimum of 6 months and thereafter in multiples of 3 months up to a maximum of 10 years. The bank amended its interest rates on RDs on June 22nd, 2022, and as a result, it currently offers interest rates ranging from 3.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent for the general public and 4.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent for senior citizens.
Click on the image to enlarge
IDFC First Bank RD Rates
Recurring deposits are available from IDFC First Bank, with maturities ranging from 6 to 120 months. One can make regular deposits at the bank with a minimum of Rs. 100 and a maximum of Rs. 75,000, respectively. Effective as of 1st July 2022, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% - 6.00% for the general public and 0.50% additional for senior citizens.
Recurring deposits at RBL Bank have a minimum duration of 7 days and a maximum term of 240 months. Additionally, a minimum recurring deposit of Rs. 1,000 can be made. The bank currently offers an interest rate on recurring deposits ranging from 3.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent for the general public and 3.75 per cent to 6.25 per cent for elderly people.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Yes Bank RD Rates
Recurring deposits are allowed by Yes Bank for periods of 6 months to 120 months. Effective as of 18th June 2022, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75% - 6.50% for regular customers and 5.25% - 7.25% for senior citizens.
Click on the image to enlarge
Post Office RD
To open a 5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account, a minimum deposit of INR 100 per month or any amount in multiples of INR 10 with no upper limit must be made. The post office RD account, as its name implies, has a maturity period of 5 years (60 monthly contributions) starting on the day it is opened. However, the account holder has the option to extend the account for an additional 5 years and the interest rate at when the account was initially created will be applicable on the extended account. After three years from the date of account opening, Post Office RD accounts can be prematurely closed; however, if the premature withdrawal is made even one day before maturity, the interest rate for PO Savings Accounts will apply. The Post Office RD account will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.8% per year, compounded quarterly, according to a recent decision by the Finance Ministry to maintain the rates constant for post office small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY23.