SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs BoB vs Kotak vs Axis: Which bank is offering the highest interest rate on fixed deposits?
Fixed deposits are a safe investment option that will assure a consistent interest rate, and special interest rates for senior citizens. As interest rates differ with banks and tenure, before forming a new FD or also renewing an existing one - it is critical to evaluate the most recent fixed deposit rates offered by the country's top banks. Here is a quick comparison of top banks' fixed deposit rates for 2024