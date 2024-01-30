Hello User
SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs BoB vs Kotak vs Axis: Which bank is offering the highest interest rate on fixed deposits?

SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs BoB vs Kotak vs Axis: Which bank is offering the highest interest rate on fixed deposits?

Sangeeta Ojha

Fixed deposits are a safe investment option with consistent interest rates. Here is a comparison of top banks' fixed deposit rates for 2024

As interest rates differ with banks and tenure, before forming a new FD or also renewing an existing one - it is critical to evaluate the most recent fixed deposit rates offered by the country's top banks.

Fixed deposits are a safe investment option that will assure a consistent interest rate, and special interest rates for senior citizens. As interest rates differ with banks and tenure, before forming a new FD or also renewing an existing one - it is critical to evaluate the most recent fixed deposit rates offered by the country's top banks. Here is a quick comparison of top banks' fixed deposit rates for 2024

SBI latest FD rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 4% to 7.5% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 27 December 2023

Axis Bank latest FD rates

Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. These rates are effective from 26 December 2023. Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.75% p.a. to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.20 % to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are effective from 1 October 2023.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.1% on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7.65% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 16 October 2023.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) latest FD rates

Bank Of Baroda offers an interest rate of 4.25% to 7.25% with effect from 15 January, 2024.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) latest FD rates

PNB offers general citizens 3.5% to 7.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers an interest rate ranging from 4% to 7.75% on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years, and 4.3% to 8.05% to super seniors. These rates are effective from January 8, 2024.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.75% to 7.25% for general citizens and 3.25 % to 7.80% for senior citizens effective 4 January, 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
