SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs BoB vs PNB vs Axis Bank: Check home loan rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June. This had an effect on the retail loan segment, prompting both new and current loan borrowers to pay higher EMIs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June. This had an effect on the retail loan segment, prompting both new and current loan borrowers to pay higher EMIs. Home loans are now more expensive as a result of the benchmark interest rate increase, and the rates are often significantly higher for borrowers without salaries or those with credit scores below 750. Repo Linked Loan Rate (RLLR) and Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) hikes are still in progress even after a month of MPC meetings. As a consequence, it is difficult to get a home loan with cheap interest rates currently. However, let's examine the home loan rates being provided by the largest lenders in our nation.
BoB Home Loan Interest Rates
Bank of Baroda (BoB) accepts applications for home loans from Indian residents who are at least 21 years old. Additionally, eligible are non-resident Indians (NRIs) with Indian passports, persons of Indian origin (PIOs) with foreign passports, and overseas citizens of India (OCI). The bank has set a maximum age restriction of 70 years for borrowers who want to get loans, and the maximum loan term is 30 years. The effective interest rate on home loans for non-staff members ranges from 7.45 per cent to 8.80 per cent. While the interest rate that applies to staff members (Public Scheme) is 7.45 per cent.
The minimum interest rate for home loans was raised to 7.55 per cent on June 15, 2022, by SBI, the largest lender in our nation. On the bank's website, it is stated that the lender has also raised its External Benchmark-based Lending Rate (EBLR) from 7.05 per cent to a minimum of 7.55 per cent. With effect from June 15, 2022, SBI has increased the benchmark one-year MCLR rate from 7.20 per cent to 7.40 per cent and updated the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 0.20 per cent.
ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rates
Home loans with reasonable interest rates are available from ICICI Bank for terms of up to 30 years. Through ICICI Bank Express Home Loan, a self-service digital platform for current as well as non-ICICI Bank customers, borrowers can obtain digital approval for a home loan. With effect from June 8, 2022, ICICI Bank updated its External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR). "ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate" (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.60% p.a.p.m. effective June 8, 2022," the bank has mentioned on its website.
HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rates
The marginal cost of lending rate, or MCLR, has been raised by the HDFC Bank across all tenors, and the new MCLR rates are effective as of Thursday, July 7. The overnight, one-month, and three-month HDFC Bank MCLR rates were increased by 20 basis points to 7.70%, 7.75%, and 7.80%, respectively. The HDFC Bank MCLR rates have increased by 20 bps to 7.90% and 8.05%, respectively, for tenures of six months and one year. The MCLR for HDFC Bank has increased by 20 bps to 8.15 per cent and 8.25 per cent for terms of two and three years, respectively.
Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) is now 7.40 per cent with effect from September 6,2022, and One Year MCLR Rate is 7.55 per cent at PNB. The home loan interest rates are as follows.
Axis Bank Home Loan Interest Rates
Home loans from Axis Bank start at Rs. 3,00,000 and include a number of benefits including longer-term, appealing interest rates, a simple application procedure, doorstep service, etc. No prepayment fees as well as floating and fixed interest rates are permitted by Axis Bank for home loans. The bank provides a floating rate of 7.60 per cent to 7.95 per cent per year for salaried individuals and a fixed rate of 12 per cent for home loans. The floating rate for individuals who are self-employed ranges from 7.70 per cent to 8.05 per cent annually. and the current fixed rate for loans is 12 per cent.