SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs IDFC vs IndusInd vs Kotak Mahindra Bank: Check FD rates

ICICI Bank

As of May 21, 2022, ICICI Bank, one of the country's largest private-sector lenders, is providing a regular interest rate of 2.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent and 3.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives a maximum interest rate benefit of 5.75 per cent to the general public and 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits due in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years. The bank also provides a Golden Years FD plan for senior people, which has a maturity tenor of 5 to 10 years and offers senior citizens an additional interest rate of 0.25 per cent over the existing additional rate of 0.50 per cent per year. The Golden Years FD of ICICI Bank is valid till October 7th, 2022 which senior citizens should make a note of.