SBI vs IndusInd vs Axis vs Kotak Vs Canara vs Yes Bank: Check new FD rates

To combat soaring inflation, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee increased the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% in August. This was the third consecutive jump. Bank loan and deposit interest rates have increased as a result of the increase in the repo rate. Major banks, including SBI, have already increased fixed deposit interest rates since the repo rate increase, which is excellent news for fixed-income investors. For fixed deposits, investors seeking top banks with higher FD interest rates can compare the interest rates of the banks below.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}