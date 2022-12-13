SBI vs IOB vs Kotak vs Yes Bank: Check latest FD rates post repo rate hike

Major banks, including the largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), have announced interest rate hikes on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased its repo rate by 35 basis points last week. Since May of this year, the majority of financial institutions have significantly raised their FD rates in line with the policy results of the RBI's significant rate hike of 225 basis points in FY23. Consequently, after the RBI's hike in the repo rate to 6.25% from 5.90% in the December policy meeting, these banks have raised their interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore.

