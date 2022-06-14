SBI vs PNB vs Axis vs Kotak Bank: What’s in FD rates after a recent hike?

Fixed deposit interest rates are rising, and depositors are scrambling to see which bank is giving the greatest deal. With DICGC deposit safety and maturity terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years, a fixed deposit investment is perfect for obtaining a regular income as well as tax benefits with a low-cost investment. After the repo rate is raised, banks and financial institutions are increasing their deposit interest rates. For example, SBI, PNB, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have recently raised their interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. So, let's take a look at what you can get as the best interest-rate advantage.

