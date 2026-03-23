SBI vs PNB vs BoB: Check latest fixed deposit interest rates of top 5 PSU banks on 1 year, 3 year, 5 year, 10 year FDs

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates in 2026: Top PSU banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and Bank of India have revised their interest rates over the past few months.
Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly in line with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the fixed deposit rates keep varying depending on the tenure.
Here is a look at the FD interest rates of the top 5 PSU banks of India.
1 Year to less than 2 years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
2 years to less than 3 years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.40%
3 years to less than 5 years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
5 years and up to 10 years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.05%
Senior citizens get additional interest rates of up to 1% on SBI fixed deposits.
1 Year: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
445 Days to 2 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
Above 2 to 3 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
Above 3 Years to 1203 Days: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.00%
Senior citizens get up to 0.8% additional interest rates on PNB fixed deposits.
1 year: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.10%
Above 1 year to 400 days: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years (except 444 Days): Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.00%
Senior citizens get additional interest up to 1% on BoB fixed deposit interest rates.
1 Year: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
More than 1 Year to 399 days: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
445 Days to 2 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
More than 2 Years to 996 days: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
More than 998 days to 3 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
More than 3 Years to 10 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.00%
Senior citizens get additional interest rates of 0.5% on Union Bank fixed deposits.
1 Year: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years (except 450 Days): Fixed deposit interest rate of %
2 Years to less than 3 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.30%
3 Years to less than 5 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.25%
5 Years to less than 8 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.00%
8 years & above to up to 10 Years: Fixed deposit interest rate of 6.00%
Like other banks, Bank of India FD rates also offer an additional 0.5% extra interest per annum to senior citizens.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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