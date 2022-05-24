SBI vs PNB vs Canara Bank vs other banks: How much a gold loan will cost you

Gold loan interest rate: A god number of banks offer gold loan but while going for this form of mortgage finance, one must note that a bank can offer up to 75 per cent of LTV (loan to value) ratio of one's gold. Means, if you are mortgaging gold worth ₹1 lakh in bank, then you can get up to ₹75,000 gold loan against your gold. So, one must ensure that how much loan is getting sanctioned and what is the LTC ratio of one's gold getting mortgaged. Apart from this, different banks levy different interest rate on their offered gold loan. So, this is an important factor while opting gold loan from a bank.

