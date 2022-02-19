SBI vs PNB vs HDFC Bank vs Yes Bank: In the month of February 2022, a good number of leading Indian commercial banks have renewed their savings account interest rate. These banks include Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and Yes Bank. As State Bank of India is largest Indian commercial bank and its branches can be located in any part of India, it becomes important for a savings account holder to know how these banks stand against SBI when it comes to new savings account interest rate.

SBI savings account interest rate

As per SBI website, savings account interest rate at SBI effective from 31st May 2020, SB Deposit accounts with balances up to ₹1 lakh is 2.70 per cent whereas SB Deposit accounts with balances of ₹1 lakh and above is also 2.70 per cent.

Savings account interest rate at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has changed its savings account interest rate and new rates have become effective from 2nd February 2022. As per the HDFC Bank website, new HDFC savings bank account interest rate on savings balance less than ₹50 lakh is 3 per cent, on ₹50 lakh to less than ₹1000 crore is 3.50 per cent whereas savings balance of ₹1000 crore and above is now fetching 4.50 per cent interest per annum.

Savings bank account interest rate at PNB

PNB savings account interest rates have also been changed this month. New savings account interest rate for PNB has become applicable from 16th February 2022. As per PNB website, the new PNB savings bank account interest rate on saving fund account balance below ₹10 lakh will fetch 2.75 per cent interest per annum while saving fund account balance of ₹10 lakh and above is 2.80 per cent per annum.

Yes Bank saving account interest rate

As per the new savings account interest rate at Yes Bank applicable from 8th February 2022, savings account balance of less than ₹1 lakh would get 4 per cent interest per annum, Yes Bank savings account balance of ₹1 lakh to less than ₹10 lakh is 4.25 per cent, for savings balance more than ₹10 lakh but less than ₹1 crore will attract 4.75 per cent per annum whereas on savings account balance of ₹1 crore and above but less than ₹25 crore will be given 5 per cent annual return.

Savings account interest rate at Yes Bank is calculated on the basis of daily balance in one's savings account.

