As per the new savings account interest rate at Yes Bank applicable from 8th February 2022, savings account balance of less than ₹1 lakh would get 4 per cent interest per annum, Yes Bank savings account balance of ₹1 lakh to less than ₹10 lakh is 4.25 per cent, for savings balance more than ₹10 lakh but less than ₹1 crore will attract 4.75 per cent per annum whereas on savings account balance of ₹1 crore and above but less than ₹25 crore will be given 5 per cent annual return.

