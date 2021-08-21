SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Cash withdrawal limit you should know

SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: While opening a bank savings account, customers look at interest rate, charges related to account and liquidity. However, cash withdrawal limit is equally important and a savings account holder should know about the cash withdrawal cap imposed by its lender. Recently, State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the cash withdrawal limit through cheque and withdrawal forms from non-home branch. Country's largest commercial bank decided to do this to help customers during Covid-19 pandemic.

Here we list out cash withdrawal limit capped by leading Indian banks:

1] State Bank of India or SBI: SBI customers can now withdraw ₹25,000 cash per day from non-home branches for self using withdrawal form accompanied by savings account passbook. Cash withdrawal limit for self using cheque is capped at ₹1 lakh while cash withdrawal limit by third party (only through cheque) is capped at ₹50,000.

2] Punjab National Bank or PNB: PNB offers three types of debit cards to its customers — Platinum, Classic and Gold. As per teh PNB's official website, PNB Platinum debit card holders, cash withdrawal limit per day is ₹50,000; onetime cash withdrawal limit is ₹20,000 and ECOM/POS consolidate limit is ₹1.25 lakh. For, PNB Classic debit card holders, cash withdrawal limit per day is ₹25,000; onetime cash withdrawal limit is ₹20,000 and ECOM/POS consolidate limit is ₹60,000. For PNB gold debit card holders, cash withdrawal limit per day is ₹50,000; onetime cash withdrawal limit is ₹20,000 and ECOM/POS consolidate limit is ₹1.25 lakh.

3] ICICI Bank: With effect from 1st August 2021, cash withdrawal limit at home branch for ICICI Bank customers is ₹1 lakh — per month, per account. At the non-home branch – no charges will be levied for cash transactions up to ₹25,000 per day. For third party transactions, the limit has been set at ₹25,000 per day.

4] HDFC Bank: The official website of HDFC Bank claims, "Get anytime, anywhere cash from our network of over 12,000 ATMs. You can also withdraw cash from any non-HDFC Bank ATM. You can withdraw up to ₹10,000 a day using an ATM card from an HDFC Bank ATM and ₹25,000 or more using a debit card (depending on the kind of card you have). During banking hours, you can walk into any HDFC Bank branch and withdraw cash using a withdrawal slip or cheque or deposit cash after filling up a deposit slip. You can also deposit cash at any of our branches or ATMs."

The HDFC Bank website went on to add that cash withdrawals limit at non-home branch are free up to ₹1 lakh per day; third party cash withdrawals limit is ₹50,000 per transaction.

