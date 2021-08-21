SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Cash withdrawal limit you should know

4] HDFC Bank: The official website of HDFC Bank claims, "Get anytime, anywhere cash from our network of over 12,000 ATMs. You can also withdraw cash from any non-HDFC Bank ATM. You can withdraw up to ₹10,000 a day using an ATM card from an HDFC Bank ATM and ₹25,000 or more using a debit card (depending on the kind of card you have). During banking hours, you can walk into any HDFC Bank branch and withdraw cash using a withdrawal slip or cheque or deposit cash after filling up a deposit slip. You can also deposit cash at any of our branches or ATMs."