SBI vs Post Office Fixed Deposit: Where to invest?

Post Office FD

Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) is a small savings account offered by the Department of Posts, which is administered by the Ministry of Communications of the Government of India. The risk of interest payment and deposit is nil because this post office plan is backed by the Indian government. A single adult, a joint account for up to three people, a guardian on behalf of a minor, a guardian on behalf of a person of unsound mind, or a minor over 10 years in his own name can all open a Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD). This account can be established for a period of one to five years, with a minimum deposit of INR 1000/- and deposits in multiples of 100 with no upper limit. On post office fixed deposits of 1 to 3 years the interest rate provided is 5.5% much higher than SBI FD, and on post office FD of 5 years the interest rate applicable is 6.7​ % which is again much higher than interest rates of SBI FD. But the point to note here is these higher interest rates are only for regular customers and on Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) no additional interest rate benefit is provided to senior citizens, hence both non-senior citizens and senior citizens will get a higher rate of interest rate up to 6.70% on their post office FDs much higher than the interest rates of not only SBI but also other leading banks like HDFC, Axis, ICICI Bank, PNB and so on.