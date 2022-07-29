SBI vs Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Check benefits and interest rates

When the account reaches its maturity date, which is five years from the date of opening, it may be closed. If the account holder passes away before the account's maturity, the deposit amount will be paid to the nominee or legal heirs. No deposit can be withdrawn prematurely before the year from the date of deposit has passed. A 2 per cent penalty is applied after the first year of account opening for premature withdrawals made before the third year, and a 1 per cent penalty is applied by the post office for withdrawals made after the third year but before the fifth year. It can be clearly seen that Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS) is offering a higher interest rate than SBI Monthly Income Scheme, along with similar benefits.