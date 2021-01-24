SBI vs Post Office recurring deposits (RDs): Latest interest rates

SBI vs Post Office recurring deposits (RDs): Latest interest rates2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 07:39 AM IST
- State Bank of India (SBI) and Post Office offer RD options to their customers
- The installment amount once fixed, cannot be altered for a RD account
A recurring deposit (RD) account is a type of term deposit offered by banks. An RD account allows you to deposit a pre-specified amount at pre-decided intervals. The installment amount once fixed, cannot be altered. An RD account can be opened with a bank or post office. Both State Bank of India (SBI) and Post Office offer RD options to their customers.
Here is a comparison of RD accounts offered by SBI and post office:
Budget 2021: ' Reduce tax on foreign remittance to boost overseas investments'1 min read . 23 Jan 2021
Expect security feature to accelerate digital inclusion: Airtel Payments Bank MD4 min read . 22 Jan 2021
Bitcoin cracks 17% to fall below $30,000 level as crypto rally stumbles1 min read . 22 Jan 2021
Kotak AMC files for new multicap fund2 min read . 22 Jan 2021
1) SBI RD interest rates vary between 5%-5.4% for the general public and an additional interest rate hike of 50 basis points for senior citizens. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021. Post Office RDs offer 5.8% per annum, compounding quarterly. These rates are effective from 1 January 2021.
2) SBI recurring deposits have maturity ranging from 1 year to 10 years, but Post Office offer RDs for a tenure of 5 years only.
3) An SBI RD account can be opened by cheque/cash, but an RD account in a Post Office can be opened by cash only.
4) You can open an SBI RD account online through net banking facility, but for opening a post office RD account you have to visit the Post Office branch.
5) In SBI RD account, customers are required to make monthly deposits of a minimum of ₹100 and in multiples of ₹10. There is no maximum limit on the deposits. But the minimum amount required for opening a Post Office RD is ₹10 per month or any amount in multiples of ₹5. However, there is no maximum limit on investment.
6) The government decides the 5-year RD rate for Post Office. However, for SBI, the interest rates vary from tenure to tenure.
SBI RD rates effective 8 January 2021
1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD) effective 1 January 2021
5.8 % per annum (quarterly compounded)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.