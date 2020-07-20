SBI warns account holders about banking frauds; shares tips to stay safe

With the rise in digital payments, the online banking frauds have also increased. State Bank of India ( SBI ) has shared some tips to stay safe while making online transactions. In a short video clip shared on SBI's official Twitter handle, the bank has warned that the financial service sector has always been a target for cybercrime.

The video has shown contexts that may possibly lead to online banking frauds.

1) If you have received fraud calls, emails and texts requesting your personal details or requesting you to make urgent payment.

2) If your bank accounts show transactions you did not perform.

3) If you have shared your personal information or account specific information with anyone

"Protect yourself from cyber-criminals by staying alert and informed. Here’s what you can do to stay safe," SBI tweeted along with the video.

In the post SBI has advised citizens to report such cases of banking cyber frauds either to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or to the local police authorities.

How to file a complaint on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is an initiative of Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report cyber crime complaints online. This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cyber crimes only with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. Complaints reported on this portal are dealt by law enforcement agencies/ police based on the information available in the complaints. It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing complaint for prompt action.

From time-to-time, State Bank of India keep sharing tips and mantras with its customers for safe online banking as well as ATM transactions. Recently, the bank had sent out a mail to its customers with six important tips that they must follow while banking online. "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," country's largest lender tweeted out.

The bank had also advised its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. The lender had also urged all its customers to keep their banking details confidential.

