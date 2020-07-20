SBI warns account holders about banking frauds; shares tips to stay safe

From time-to-time, State Bank of India keep sharing tips and mantras with its customers for safe online banking as well as ATM transactions. Recently, the bank had sent out a mail to its customers with six important tips that they must follow while banking online. "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," country's largest lender tweeted out.