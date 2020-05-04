State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its account holders against fake income tax refund messages. The bank alerted its customers about the fraud messages though its Twitter handle. "Received any message from the Income Tax Department, requesting you to put in a formal request for your refund? These messages are from fraudsters at play! Ensure you ignore and report the messages immediately," SBI said in a tweet.

Received any message from the Income Tax Department, requesting you to put in a formal request for your refund? These messages are from fraudsters at play! Ensure you ignore and report the messages immediately. For more security tips, visit: https://t.co/ieol0YpxZe pic.twitter.com/lsTB6toOwT — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 4, 2020

SBI said its customers should not click on suspicious links nor share any personal information with anyone. All suspicious messages should be reported. This is nothing but a case of phishing

The income-tax department has also warned taxpayers not to succumb to any such messages related to the income tax refund by clicking on any fake links. The tax department said that incidence of phishing messages that could seriously compromise taxpayers information is doing the rounds.

"Taxpayers Beware !!! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit gst.gov.in for online filings related to GST," CBIC tweeted on the issue.

Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the Income Tax Department. Please read the details carefully here https://t.co/90VSq32w0K #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona #StayAtHome#BeAware pic.twitter.com/gfF2RZDTpu — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 3, 2020

Earlier, SBI had sent a mail to its customers listing out six important tips that they must follow while banking online. "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe." SBi had tweeted.

