The State Bank of India ( SBI ) on Thursday evening alerted its customers against clicking on links claiming that the bank is providing free gifts. SBI in a Twitter post warned its customer that 'clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information.'

Many users fell prey to such phishing link frauds which claims that the bank is providing free gifts. Clicking on it, the user is redirected to a page that asks for personal information. SBI said, "We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies."

On June 13, posting screenshot of the link, a complainant tweeted, We have got a whatsApp forward which is attached here. I believe it's fake.

The bank responded to it by saying, SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies.

SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021

Later on Thursday, cautioning the users, the bank in its official website tweeted, Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!

Are you receiving these links in your inbox? Steer Clear! Clicking on these phishing links could lead to loss of your personal and confidential information. Stay alert. Think before you click!#ThinkBeforeYouClick #StayAlert #StaySafe #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/URZcURvECl — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 17, 2021

On Wednesday, SBI had put out another warning alerting people where fraudsters dupe people in the name of Know Your Customer or KYC verification. In a Twitter post it mentioned, "KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details."

Sharing three tips to safeguard one's account, the bank suggested, think before you click any link. It also said, The bank never sends links to update KYC. Don't share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.