State Bank of India (SBI) has a warning for its customers. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the bank said that the fraudsters have found new ways and techniques to dupe people. "Fraudsters are using new ways and techniques to commit cybercrime. Here’s a new way people are scammed in India," SBI said in a tweet.

The bank further explained about the new ways of cybercrime in which messages sent by the fraudsters look exactly like the SBI Net Banking page. With so much that is similar to the real app, users get swayed by these fake apps.

"If you receive such an SMS please delete it. Do not click on the link and do not share your credentials," the bank has warned its customers.

SBI has asked the customers that if they come across any such instances, they should immediately inform the bank through e-mail at epg.cms@sbi.co.in. and phishing@sbi.co.in. Further, the bank has asked people to report such messages to government cybercrime branch too.

"Please note that http://www.onlinesbi.digital is a fake website and SBI customers should not fall prey to messages which ask them to update their password or account information on the above mentioned website," country's top lender informed its customers.

Making a fake social media account and website has become very common. So, it is very important for a customer to spot a fake one when carrying out financial transactions.

Earlier, SBI had alerted people about the ongoing EMI fraud scheme. Scammers are calling up customers on the pretext of deferring the EMI payments, and asking them about their card details and eventually the OTP. This is one very common bank fraud, and several times the banks have informed the customers that they never call them for their OTP.

