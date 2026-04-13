SBI WhatsApp Banking: How to register yourself, check balance, get mini statement and more

SBI WhatsApp Banking: In today's digital era, online banking has become the norm. State Bank of India, the largest public sector bank in the country, has launched WhatsApp Banking Services to help customers get instant services.
SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of the several hassle-free options that the bank has introduced to take care of all of your banking inquiries.
SBI had launched its WhatsApp Banking services back in 2022, when customers could get limited benefits like checking bank balance and getting mini statement.
Since then, the bank has increased the number of services offered on SBI WhatsApp Banking. These include NRI services, checking account statement, checking loan offers and more.
To use WhatsApp Banking services of SBI, you need to have your registered number on the bank linked with WhatsApp. Here is how you can register on WhatsApp Banking services and use the benefits.
You can visit the SBI website at https://bank.sbi where the steps for registering on WhatsApp Banking have been detailed. You can simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by SBI. Alternatively, you can
Send an SMS in the following format “WAREG ACCOUNTNUMBER” to +917208933148 from your registered mobile number with us.
For example, if your Account number is 123456789, then user will send SMS as WAREG 123456789 to +917208933148.
Step 1: Once you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services."
Step 2: Once you have sent your message, you will receive this reply:
“Dear Customer, Welcome to SBI WhatsApp Banking Services! Please choose from any of the options below.”
Step 3: At this point, you can choose what services you want. Using SBI WhatsApp Banking, you can check your balance, get mini statement of your last 10 transactions, account statement and more.
SBI WhatsApp banking gives you a number of services. Here is the full list —
SBI WhatsApp Banking services help you do basic banking instantly. These services help you check all your banking queries in a jiffy, making it easy for you to access a number of services.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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