The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a facility with which senior citizens can receive their pension slips on WhatsApp. "Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service," the country's top lender tweeted from its official handle.

Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp!

Avail hassle-free service at your comfort.

Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service. #SBI #AmritMahotsav #WhatsAppBanking #PensionSlip pic.twitter.com/rGgXMTup32 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 17, 2022

How pensioners can get their pension slip instantly

After sending 'Hi,' you will receive a message from the bank with three options: Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, and Pension Slip. Tap Pension Slip, and mention the month for which you want the slip.

You will now see this message: "Please wait for a while as we fetch your Pension details."

SBI WhatsApp banking service

You can check your account balance and mini statement at the State Bank of India (SBI) through WhatsApp now.

To opt for the service through SBI WhatsApp Banking, the account holder must first register themselves.

For registering, the account holder should send an SMS to 7208933148 with the text 'WAREG' and your account number with a space between them. It needs to be noted that you must send the SMS through your registered mobile number with the SBI account. After completing the registration process, you will receive a message from SBI's number 90226 90226 on your WhatsApp number.

You can simply send a 'Hi SBI' to 90226 90226 or respond to the WhatsApp message you just got and follow the instructions to avail of SBI services.

A bank account holder can enjoy services like account balance, mini statement, and de-register from WhatsApp banking.