SBI WhatsApp service for senior citizens: Now get pension slip instantly. Here is how1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- How pensioners can get their pension slip instantly via SBI WhatsApp service
The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a facility with which senior citizens can receive their pension slips on WhatsApp. "Now get your pension slip over WhatsApp! Avail hassle-free service at your comfort. Send a "Hi" on +91 9022690226 over WhatsApp to avail the service," the country's top lender tweeted from its official handle.