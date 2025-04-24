SBI YONO app registration: Complete process for new and existing users

In the ever evolving digital age, India’s leading multinational public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has eased and streamlined its operations through the YONO (You Only Need One) application.

This particular application has raised the bar for users to experience seamless banking and make the most of the digital services provided by the bank.

Through this article let us look at the detailed guide for Indian users to download and register for the SBI YONO application. This will help users in managing their accounts in a transparent and easy to use manner.

How to download the SBI YONO application?

To start the process, the SBI YONO application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store for all Apple device users and through the Google Play Store for all android users.

Also Read | SBI cuts interest rates on FD by 10 basis points on two tenures starting today

To make this process seamless it is crucial to ensure that your mobile number is registered with SBI. As after downloading the application you will not be able to proceed with your login if your mobile number is not registered with the bank.

Process of registration for existing internet banking users

Now if you are a user who already has the SBI internet banking login credentials:

  1. Download the YONO application and select the option ‘Existing Customer.’
  2. Then select ‘Login using Internet banking ID’
  3. Enter your internet banking username and password details.
  4. An OTP will be delivered to your registered mobile number. Enter it and verify.
  5. Set a new six digit MPIN for future logins.

This way you can ensure a swift and secure setup, through your existing bank details.

Process of registration for new users without internet banking

For users without internet banking details and credentials:

  1. Download and open the YONO application then select ‘New User’
  2. Click on the tab ‘Register with account details’
  3. Enter your account number details, CIF number and ATM card details.
  4. Set your username and password as per your choice.
  5. An OTP will be delivered to your registered mobile number. Enter it to verify.
  6. Set a six-digit MPIN for future logins.

Now in case you do not have an active ATM card, then visit your nearest SBI branch after generating a reference number through the application. The customer support team at your nearest SBI bank branch will help you with the entire process and help you with a reasonable customer banking experience

Also Read | SBI net banking, YONO mobile app, UPI services were down today. Here is why

SIM binding and security features

The updated YONO application incorporates SIM binding as well. This helps in linking your device, user credentials and SIM card to boost the overall security of your account.

This also ensures that the application functions only on the device with the registered SIM card, thus preventing unauthorised activity and frauds with your SBI bank account.

Hence, by following the above discussed steps judiciously, users can smoothly integrate SBI’s digital banking services into their day to day lives, making the most of the security features available with the SBI YONO application.

Disclaimer: This guide is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official SBI website for the most accurate and updated instructions.

 

 

 

