SBI Yono app update: Now, check balance, view passbook without logging in

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced special features to its SBI Yono app. With pre-login features, SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to SBI Yono app. "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with Yono SBI!," SBI had tweeted.

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced special features to its SBI Yono app. With pre-login features, SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to SBI Yono app. "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with Yono SBI!," SBI had tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Changes in the Yono app by SBI

Along with the login option, there will now be a view balance and quick pay option on the SBI Yono app.

A 6-digit MPIN or biometric authentication/face ID or user ID and password are required to use this facility. Here is how to check balance, passbook in SBI Yono app without login

You can use MPIN, User ID and password or biometric.

Click on the ‘View Balance’ option to check the balance.

After this, user need to choose MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID.

The balance of all accounts linked to the Yono app can be checked after authentication.

Below the account balance will be the option of ‘View Transactions’, on which you can see the transaction details i.e. m-passbook of selected accounts. SBI Yono Quick Pay feature

By clicking on the ‘Yono Quick Pay’, users can transact up to ₹ 2000 without logging into the app.

2000 without logging into the app. For this, first, the authentication will have to be done

Authentication can be done through one of the MPIN / Biometric Authentication / Face ID / User ID and Password. Within three years of its launch, You Only Need One (Yono), the digital banking platform of State Bank of India (SBI), has a valuation of over USD 40 billion, the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar had said last month.

SBI had launched the Yono platform in November 2017 to help its customers' banking, investment and shopping needs. The bank created the platform with help from consultant McKinsey and tech major IBM.

Topics SBI