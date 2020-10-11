SBI Yono app will be under maintenance on these days. Check details here

State Bank of Indian (SBI) has informed its customers that Yono app will be under maintenance for two days. In a tweet, country's top lender said "YONO SBI will be under maintenance on 11th and 13th October from 12am to 4am."

"We request our customers to plan their banking needs accordingly and use our Internet Banking service to avoid any inconvenience," SBI tweeted.

We request our customers to plan their banking needs accordingly and use our #InternetBanking service to avoid any inconvenience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #YONOSBI pic.twitter.com/yJWW2dxYB7 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 10, 2020

The bank requested its customers to plan their banking needs accordingly. It has also asked the customers to use internet banking of SBI to avoid any inconvenience.

Recently, SBI introduced special features to its Yono app. With pre-login features, SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to SBI Yono app. "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with Yono SBI!," SBI had tweeted.

Changes in the Yono app by SBI

Along with the login option, there will now be a view balance and quick pay option on the SBI Yono app.

A 6-digit MPIN or biometric authentication/face ID or user ID and password are required to use this facility.

SBI had launched the Yono platform in November 2017 to help its customers' banking, investment and shopping needs. The bank created the platform with help from consultant McKinsey and tech major IBM.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.