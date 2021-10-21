1 min read.Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 12:42 PM ISTLivemint
‘Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for free,’ SBI said in a tweet
SBI YONO ITR filing: Customers of the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) must be aware of the fact that they can save more by availing of an 80D deduction without paying the health insurance premiums of the parents. “Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE," SBI said in a tweet.
Section 80D of the Income Act provides an increased deduction of ₹50,000 in case any of the parents of the assessee are senior citizens. An individual resident in India of the age of 60 years or more at any time during the relevant previous year is treated as a senior citizen.
SBI customers who are interested in filing ITR through the YONO app must note that there are certain documents that one needs while filing an ITR.