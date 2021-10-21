SBI YONO ITR filing: Customers of the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) must be aware of the fact that they can save more by availing of an 80D deduction without paying the health insurance premiums of the parents. “Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE," SBI said in a tweet.

Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE. Download now: https://t.co/BwaxSb3HYQ#YONO #Tax2Win #ITR #Offer pic.twitter.com/H5YuwPBDLP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 19, 2021

Section 80D

Section 80D of the Income Act provides an increased deduction of ₹50,000 in case any of the parents of the assessee are senior citizens. An individual resident in India of the age of 60 years or more at any time during the relevant previous year is treated as a senior citizen.

SBI customers who are interested in filing ITR through the YONO app must note that there are certain documents that one needs while filing an ITR.

1) PAN card

2) Aadhaar card

3) Form-16

4) Tax deduction details

5) Interest income certificates

6) Investment proofs for tax saving

Benefits of filing ITR early

-Get the lowest price for early birds

-Early filing, early refunds

-Avoid the last-minute hassle

-Get enough time to rectify errors if any

SBI customers have to follow certain steps in order to file their ITR through the YONO app.

The customers have to log in to SBI YONO.

Then the users have to select the option 'Shops and Orders'

Now, the candidates have to select ' Tax and Investment'

Then one has to select 'Tax2Win'

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.