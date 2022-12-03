SBI's festive offer on home loans to end soon, rates as low as 8.40%

State Bank of India's (SBI) home loan offer during this festive season will end in less than two months. The festive offer which began on October 4, is scheduled to end on January 31, 2023. Under this offer, SBI is giving concessions ranging from 15 basis points to 30 basis points. The home loan interest rates are as low as 8.40%. The bank has also waived processing fees for regular home loans and top-up loans. It needs to be noted that, SBI's home loan rates vary from borrower to borrower depending upon their CIBIL score. The better your credit score, the lower the interest rates on home loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}