SC asks Franklin trustees to hold vote on winding up, stays redemptions

MUMBAI: Ruling on an appeal by Franklin Trustees against the Karnataka high court judgment, the Supreme Court has permitted the trustees to hold a vote on the winding up of six Franklin Templeton debt mutual fund schemes.

Unable to meet redemption pressure, Franklin Templeton had frozen redemptions in six debt funds on 23 April, with combined assets of around 26,000 crore. The Supreme Court has directed that steps be taken to enable voting within one week. The top court, however, declined to go into the forensic audit report of Franklin Templeton schemes.

In October, the Karnataka high court had ruled against Franklin Templeton’s winding up of the schemes without consent of unit holders, but had stayed its own order till 5 December.

Franklin Templeton had filed an appeal against the high court's decision, even as it approached markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for permission to hold a vote on the winding up. While asking for a vote to be held, the Supreme Court also stayed redemptions from the six schemes. The expiry of the Karnataka HC stay on 5 December would have reopened the schemes, possibly leading to a disorderly winding up in the absence of a stay.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing next week, without prejudice to the winding up vote.

