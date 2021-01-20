SC upholds new threshold limit for homebuyers to initiate IBC case

“As per the judgement, not all the homebuyers approaching IBC have to have dues against the defaulting developers. Even in cases where 20 homebuyers are approaching the NCLT with dues over ₹1 crore but are backed by the 80 homebuyers (which possession date may not have passed but it is clearly visible that the developer has abandoned the project or not in a position to complete the project), the proceedings under Section 7(1) of the IBC can be initiated. So, still a few allottees can set the ball in motion if they are backed by 99 others or the minimum required number."