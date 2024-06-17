Here's how to accurately declare assets in Schedule AL of your ITR
Summary
- Taxpayers with incomes exceeding ₹50 lakh must declare their assets in Schedule AL of ITR forms 2 or 3, including immovable property, financial assets, and liabilities
Tax filing season is here, and taxpayers with incomes exceeding ₹50 lakh have an additional task: declaring their assets. According to Income Tax (IT) laws, individual and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) taxpayers with net income over ₹50 lakh must fill out details of their assets in Schedule AL (asset and liability) of ITR forms 2 or 3. This includes immovable property, financial assets, vehicles, art, sculptures, and corresponding liabilities.