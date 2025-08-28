Scheme offering UPI-linked credit cards to street vendors gets extension; Cabinet approves lending period of PM SVANidhi

The Central government scheme, which also offers UPI-linked Rupay credit cards to street vendors, got an extension of five years.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a thumbs up to the Restructuring and extension of the lending period beyond December 31 of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. The lending period has now been extended till March 31, 2030, notes the government's press release.

Scheme's total outlay is ₹7,332 crore, and it aims to benefit 1.15 crore beneficiaries, including 50 lakh new beneficiaries.

UPI-linked credit card The key features of the restructured scheme include enhanced loan amounts across the first and second tranches and the provision of a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card for those beneficiaries who have repaid the second loan, and digital cashback incentives for retail and wholesale transactions. The scheme’s coverage is being expanded beyond statutory towns to census towns, peri-urban areas in a graded manner.

The enhanced loan structure includes first tranche loans increased up to ₹15,000 (from ₹10,000) and second tranche loans increased up to ₹25,000 (from ₹20,000), while the third tranche remains unchanged at ₹50,000.

The introduction of UPI-linked RUPAY Credit Card would provide immediate access of credit to the street vendors in order to meet any emergent business and personal requirements.

Further, in order to give a boost to digital adoption, the street vendors can avail cashback incentives upto ₹1,600 on making retail & wholesale transactions.

The scheme also focuses on building the capacity of the street vendors with a focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital skills, and marketing through convergence. Standard hygiene and food safety training would be conducted for street food vendors, in partnership with FSSAI.

To ensure holistic welfare & development of the street vendors and their families, the ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ component will be further strengthened through monthly Lok Kalyan Melas. The intent is to ensure that benefits under various GoI schemes reach the beneficiaries and their families in a saturation approach.

The Government had initially launched the PM SVANidhi Scheme on 1st June 2020 to support street vendors who faced unprecedented hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implementation of the scheme would be the joint responsibility of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), with DFS being responsible for facilitating access to loans/ credit cards through banks/financial institution and their ground-level functionaries.

This scheme has already achieved significant milestones. As of July 30, 2025, over 96 lakh loans amounting to ₹13,797 crore have been disbursed to more than 68 lakh street vendors.

Nearly 47 lakh digitally active beneficiaries have conducted over 557 crore digital transactions worth ₹6.09 lakh crore, earning a total cashback of ₹241 crore. Under the ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ initiative, 46 lakh beneficiaries across 3,564 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been profiled, leading to over 1.38 crore scheme sanctions.