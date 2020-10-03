Schools insist on child's Aadhaar for admission: How to enroll, update biometric

Most schools insist on child's Aadhaar at the time of admission. Generally, the forms for class nursery admission are out in December every year and the admission starts in mid of January. To avoid any hustle at that time, its better to apply for your child's Aadhaar now, if you haven't done it yet. An individual of any age can apply for Aadhaar, even new-born and kids can apply for the same. Read on for all the details you need to apply for your child's Aadhaar.

How to enroll?

How to enroll?

The process of getting an Aadhaar for a child is quite similar to that of an adult getting an Aadhaar. Parents can visit the nearest Aadhaar care centre along with the child and fill up the form. For children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents.

But if your child is above 5 years of age, her own biometrics will be captured for her Aadhaar.

How to update child's biometric in Aadhaar?

Every child will need to update his or her biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when s/he turns 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

The updation will be done free of cost.

See UIDAI's tweet:

Which documents are required to to apply for a child's Aadhaar?

You will need child's birth certificate, or a photo ID issued by the child's school (if she is already going to school), Aadhaar card details of the child's parents and address and ID proof of the child's parents to apply for your child's Aadhaar.

