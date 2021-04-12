Scrappage policy may lower your car insurance premium

Scrappage policy may lower your car insurance premium3 min read . 12 Apr 2021
The policy, which the govt has been mulling since ’16, is necessitated by the fact that older vehicles cause more emissions
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The policy, which the govt has been mulling since ’16, is necessitated by the fact that older vehicles cause more emissions
Older vehicles are not only more hazardous but also carry a greater risk of breakdowns and accidents. They also lead to more pollution. In this piece, we take a look at whether a scrappage policy can affect your car insurance premium.
The scrappage policy aims at taking old vehicles off the roads. Vehicles beyond an age are compulsorily to be scrapped under the statute. Such policies currently exist in some states in differing forms. The national-level policy that is now being envisaged contemplates a 15-year life span for vehicles.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.