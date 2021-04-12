Scrappage policy may lower your car insurance premium

The scrappage policy aims at taking old vehicles off the roads. Vehicles beyond an age are compulsorily to be scrapped under the statute. Such policies currently exist in some states in differing forms. The national-level policy that is now being envisaged contemplates a 15-year life span for vehicles.

