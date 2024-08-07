Scripbox's fee-based advisory: A potential challenger for Groww, Zerodha Coin?
Summary
- Scripbox's fee-based advisory service challenges the commission-driven mutual fund models. By offering this service, Scripbox aims to address the pitfalls of execution-only platforms, such as of Groww and Zerodha Coin, potentially reshaping the mutual fund landscape.
India's mutual fund industry, long reliant on commission-based sales, is undergoing a shift. Scripbox, a digital wealth management platform, has introduced a fee-based advisory service under the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) framework for retail clients, offering investors a transparent, fixed fee instead of opaque commissions.