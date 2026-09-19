SCSS account holder’s demise: Nominee, spouse or legal heir—who gets the money and how is the claim settled?

What happens when a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) account holder dies before maturity? Know the rules for nominees, legal heirs and spouses, interest payable after death, account continuation and the documents required to settle an SCSS death claim.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Sep 2026, 02:43 PM IST
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SCSS offers retirees regular quarterly income, but families should understand nominee, spouse and legal heir rules to ensure savings are settled smoothly after the account holder’s death. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
SCSS offers retirees regular quarterly income, but families should understand nominee, spouse and legal heir rules to ensure savings are settled smoothly after the account holder’s death. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

For many retirees and senior citizens, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) provides a steady income from their savings and helps ensure their funds are not exposed to market volatility and risk. Still, the core question that needs clarification is: What happens if the depositor dies before the 5-year maturity period?

What are the rules and legal stipulations that govern such accounts? What are the key points and aspects that account holders should know in order to ensure that the account seamlessly passes through to the eligible individuals they wish to share the proceeds with?

This write-up discusses these aspects in detail to ensure that an SCSS account holder can remain invested and hold on to their account without any doubts or hesitation.

What factors decide the eventual outcome of such SCSS accounts?

In the SCSS account, if the primary account holder dies, the outcome largely depends on whether there is a valid nominee and whether the spouse is a joint holder or the sole nominee. This key aspect decides the future of the account.

Furthermore, as of 19 September 2026, SCSS offers an annual interest rate of 8.2%, paid quarterly. The government has kept the rates unchanged for this quarter as well, on a similar basis to the previous quarter.

Also Read | ₹30 lakh investment: SCSS vs FD vs Post Office MIS compared

With these core fundamentals in mind, let us discuss the salient features of the SCSS in detail, including what happens when the SCSS account holder dies, who eventually receives the funds, and the procedure for the same.

SCSS: Key features senior citizens should know

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme features

Details as of 19 September 2026

Interest rate8.2% per annum
Interest payoutQuarterly
Tenure5 years
Maximum deposit 30 lakh per individual
Minimum deposit 1,000
EligibilityIndividuals aged 60 years or above
Retired civilian employeesAged 55 to below 60, subject to prescribed conditions
Retired defence personnelEligible from age 50, subject to prescribed conditions
Account typeIndividual or joint account with spouse
Maturity extensionCan be extended by 3 years
Premature closurePermitted subject to applicable conditions and deductions
Tax treatmentInterest is taxable under applicable income-tax provisions

Note: This table summarises key features. For complete details, eligibility conditions, documentation and the latest rules, refer to the official website of India Post.

SCSS account holder dies: Who receives the money, and what happens next?

If an SCSS account holder dies before the maturity of the account, the deposit and applicable interest up to the date of death are paid to the nominee or legal heirs, as applicable. After the date of death, the deposit earns interest at the applicable Post Office Savings Account rate until the final settlement is completed.

Furthermore, if the account is held jointly with the spouse, or if the spouse is the sole nominee, an eligible spouse can continue the SCSS account on the same terms, subject to the scheme's terms and conditions.

Also Read | NRI nominee for PPF, NSC or SCSS? Know what happens to your money after death

In cases where there is no valid nomination, the legal heirs must follow the prescribed claim-settlement process and may need additional legal documents depending on the circumstances. This highlights the significance of a clearly defined nomination, as it can simplify the claims process.

This makes it essential for the primary account holder to keep the details up to date and for family members to be aware of the account nomination and other critical details.

Therefore, for SCSS investors, retirement planning should also include strategic succession planning. This entails keeping the nomination, basic account details, and spouse-related details up to date.

Such an approach can help ensure that the savings accumulated with immense hard work during retirement reach the intended recipient seamlessly and with fewer complications.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Interest RateSenior Citizens Savings SchemeRetirement PlanningSCSS
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