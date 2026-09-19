SCSS account holder’s demise: Nominee, spouse or legal heir—who gets the money and how is the claim settled?

For many retirees and senior citizens, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) provides a steady income from their savings and helps ensure their funds are not exposed to market volatility and risk. Still, the core question that needs clarification is: What happens if the depositor dies before the 5-year maturity period?

What are the rules and legal stipulations that govern such accounts? What are the key points and aspects that account holders should know in order to ensure that the account seamlessly passes through to the eligible individuals they wish to share the proceeds with?

This write-up discusses these aspects in detail to ensure that an SCSS account holder can remain invested and hold on to their account without any doubts or hesitation.

What factors decide the eventual outcome of such SCSS accounts? In the SCSS account, if the primary account holder dies, the outcome largely depends on whether there is a valid nominee and whether the spouse is a joint holder or the sole nominee. This key aspect decides the future of the account.

Furthermore, as of 19 September 2026, SCSS offers an annual interest rate of 8.2%, paid quarterly. The government has kept the rates unchanged for this quarter as well, on a similar basis to the previous quarter.

With these core fundamentals in mind, let us discuss the salient features of the SCSS in detail, including what happens when the SCSS account holder dies, who eventually receives the funds, and the procedure for the same.

SCSS: Key features senior citizens should know

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme features Details as of 19 September 2026 Interest rate 8.2% per annum Interest payout Quarterly Tenure 5 years Maximum deposit ₹ 30 lakh per individual Minimum deposit ₹ 1,000 Eligibility Individuals aged 60 years or above Retired civilian employees Aged 55 to below 60, subject to prescribed conditions Retired defence personnel Eligible from age 50, subject to prescribed conditions Account type Individual or joint account with spouse Maturity extension Can be extended by 3 years Premature closure Permitted subject to applicable conditions and deductions Tax treatment Interest is taxable under applicable income-tax provisions

Note: This table summarises key features. For complete details, eligibility conditions, documentation and the latest rules, refer to the official website of India Post.

SCSS account holder dies: Who receives the money, and what happens next? If an SCSS account holder dies before the maturity of the account, the deposit and applicable interest up to the date of death are paid to the nominee or legal heirs, as applicable. After the date of death, the deposit earns interest at the applicable Post Office Savings Account rate until the final settlement is completed.

Furthermore, if the account is held jointly with the spouse, or if the spouse is the sole nominee, an eligible spouse can continue the SCSS account on the same terms, subject to the scheme's terms and conditions.

In cases where there is no valid nomination, the legal heirs must follow the prescribed claim-settlement process and may need additional legal documents depending on the circumstances. This highlights the significance of a clearly defined nomination, as it can simplify the claims process.

This makes it essential for the primary account holder to keep the details up to date and for family members to be aware of the account nomination and other critical details.

Therefore, for SCSS investors, retirement planning should also include strategic succession planning. This entails keeping the nomination, basic account details, and spouse-related details up to date.