SCSS account rules: Who can invest, how much interest you get and what tax applies

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) is available to resident Indians who meet the prescribed age and retirement conditions. Any individual who is 60 years of age or older can open an SCSS account and invest in this government-backed savings scheme.
Individuals between 55 and 60 years of age are also eligible, provided they have retired under a superannuation or voluntary retirement scheme and open the account within one month of receiving retirement benefits. In addition, retired defence personnel can invest in SCSS from the age of 50 years, subject to the applicable conditions.
An SCSS account can be opened either individually or jointly with a spouse. In the case of a joint account, the entire deposit is considered to belong to the first account holder, and the investment limit applies only to that person.
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Resident Indians aged 60 or older can open an SCSS account. Individuals aged 55-60 who have retired under a superannuation or voluntary retirement scheme are also eligible if they open the account within one month of receiving retirement benefits. Retired defence personnel aged 50 and above can also invest, subject to conditions.
The minimum deposit for an SCSS account is ₹1,000, and investments must be made in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum total investment allowed across all SCSS accounts for an individual is ₹30 lakh.
Interest is credited quarterly on April 1, July 1, October 1, and January 1. The interest earned is fully taxable and added to your income. Banks may deduct TDS if interest exceeds the threshold and no declaration is submitted.
Yes, SCSS accounts can be closed prematurely. A penalty of 1.5% of the deposit is deducted if closed between 1 and 2 years, and 1% is deducted if closed after 2 years.
SCSS offers government-backed safety, attractive quarterly income, and tax deduction under Section 80C. This makes it a dependable option for retirees seeking stable and predictable returns.
Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are not permitted to invest in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. Only eligible resident individuals can take advantage of the scheme’s secure returns and quarterly interest payout.
The minimum deposit required is ₹1,000, and investments must be made in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum total investment allowed across all SCSS accounts is ₹30 lakh per individual. This limit applies whether you open one account or multiple accounts at different banks or post offices.
SCSS has a maturity period of 5 years. After maturity, investors can extend the account once for an additional 3 years.
This makes the total possible investment period 8 years, while continuing to earn the applicable interest rate.
SCSS offers one of the highest interest rates among government-backed savings schemes.
As of this year, the scheme continues to offer highly competitive returns; historically, it has been around 8.2% per annum, though the Government of India reviews the rate every quarter. The interest rate applicable at the time you open the account remains fixed for your tenure.
Interest is credited quarterly, usually on:
1 April
1 July
1 October
1 January
This regular payout makes SCSS ideal for retirees seeking dependable cash flow.
SCSS accounts can be closed before maturity, but penalties apply.
Closure after 1 year but before 2 years: 1.5% of the deposit amount is deducted.
Closure after 2 years: 1% of the deposit amount is deducted.
This allows some flexibility while encouraging long-term investment.
The amount invested in SCSS qualifies for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.
The interest earned is fully taxable and added to your income under “Income from Other Sources".
Banks may deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) if your interest exceeds the applicable threshold and you have not submitted the relevant declaration, where eligible.
SCSS combines three major benefits:
2. Attractive quarterly income
3. Tax deduction under Section 80C
For retirees seeking stable and predictable returns, SCSS remains one of the most dependable investment options available in India.
SCSS is one of India’s most trusted retirement investment options. Backed by the Government of India, it is designed to provide senior citizens with a safe investment and a steady source of income. Available through State Bank of India (SBI), and post offices, SCSS is especially popular among retirees who want guaranteed returns without market risk.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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