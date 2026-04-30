SCSS monthly income guide: See how investments of ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh can earn safely in retirement

You can secure a steady retirement income with the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) as investments of 10 to 30 lakh generate predictable monthly returns.

Shivam Shukla
Updated30 Apr 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) Explained: Check how a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh investment in this scheme can deliver a stable monthly income for senior citizens with safe returns.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) Explained: Check how a ₹10 lakh to ₹30 lakh investment in this scheme can deliver a stable monthly income for senior citizens with safe returns.

If you have a predictable, safe income stream in retirement, it can go a long way toward helping you live a comfortable life with your family. With age, expenses tend to rise, especially those related to treatment and medical care, and this is exactly where the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) stands out and makes a decisive difference.

With the sovereign backing of the government and one of the most lucrative interest rates among all small savings schemes, SCSS has become a go-to option for retirees looking to convert their hard-earned savings into a steady income in their retirement years.

SCSS scheme: Concept, features, eligibility and interest rates

The SCSS is a government-backed savings scheme. The significance of the scheme lies in the fact that once an individual retires or reaches age 60, their income stream tends to slow.

Also Read | ₹50 lakh retirement corpus: How to invest in SCSS, MF and equities — CA explains

This scheme is designed to cater to the needs of individuals aged 60 years and above and to help them provide for their families by offering them reliable returns.

Feature

Details (as of 30 April 2026)

Interest Rate8.2% per annum (Apr–Jun 2026 quarter)
Payout FrequencyQuarterly (income credited every quarter)
Tenure5 years (extendable by 3 years)
Maximum Investment 30 lakh per individual
Minimum Investment 1,000 (in multiples of 1,000)
Eligibility60+ years (or 55+ in specific retirement cases)
SafetyFully government-backed (low risk)
Tax BenefitSection 80C deduction up to 1.5 lakh

Note: The details are as recent as April 2026. For new updates and complete scheme features, refer to the official website.

Do note that the interest rate is fixed at the time of investment and remains unchanged throughout the tenure, ensuring stability and predictability even during severe market downturns and rate fluctuations.

How much monthly income will you make if you invest 10, 20 and 30 lakh in the SCSS scheme today?

Let’s take an example. With an annual interest rate of 8.2%, a 10 lakh investment can generate around 82,000 per year. Since the SCSS scheme delivers interest quarterly, this amounts to 20,500 per quarter, or roughly 6,834 per month.

Monthly income breakdown

Investment

Annual Interest (8.2%)

Quarterly Income

Approximate Monthly Income
10 lakh 82,000 20,500 6,833
20 lakh 1,64,000 41,000 13,667
30 lakh 2,46,000 61,500 20,500

The table above showcases how the SCSS scheme can help an investor create a predictable income ladder, an idea especially feasible for retirees to manage regular expenses.

Keeping the fundamental factors of the SCSS scheme in mind, let us review prominent small savings schemes and their current interest rates, so that a fair investment decision can be made based on individual preferences and eligibility criteria.

Popular small savings schemes' recent rates

Scheme

Interest Rate

Public Provident Fund (PPF)7.1%
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)~8.2% (varies quarterly)
National Savings Certificate (NSC)~7.7%
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)~7.4%
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)~7.5%

Note: The interest rates discussed above are as of 30 April 2026. For a complete eligibility scheme-wise, refer to the respective official websites.

SCSS remains a fairly lucrative investment option due to its reliable income-generating features for senior citizens. The scheme combines safety, attractive returns and predictable payouts.

Also Read | SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Highest interest rates in Apr 2026; Check out

One should consult certified investment advisors, understand their current financial situation, assess liquidity needs and tax implications, and then consider taking any investment call after analysis and due diligence.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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