SCSS + RBI Floating Rate Bonds: Check how ₹50 lakh can generate ₹4.07 lakh a year for seniors

A 50 lakh retirement corpus split between SCSS and RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds can generate around 4.07 lakh annual interest before tax, offering senior citizens predictable income and staggered payouts.

Shivam Shukla
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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A senior citizen should carefully review retirement savings and investment options. Combining SCSS with RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds can provide a regular interest income, subject to applicable taxes and scheme rules.
A senior citizen should carefully review retirement savings and investment options. Combining SCSS with RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds can provide a regular interest income, subject to applicable taxes and scheme rules.

Are you a senior citizen looking for a predictable, safe income stream? That too, without taking any undue market risks. Then you can aim to combine two major investment schemes in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) with the RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds and generate meaningful income through them in a hassle-free manner.

Furthermore, a 50 lakh corpus, when split between the two government-backed schemes, can currently generate about 4.07 lakh a year, or approximately 34,000 a month on average, before taxation. To better understand investment diversification and the returns generated, let us discuss both the schemes and their salient features in detail.

How the 50 lakh investment generates income

According to the most recently updated rates for the quarter of July to September 2026, the SCSS scheme currently offers investors an interest rate of 8.2%. It permits investors to invest up to 30 lakh. Such an investment would help any eligible investor, i.e., a senior citizen, generate about 2.46 lakh annually, with interest paid every quarter.

Also Read | Early withdrawal from post office schemes costs more than you think; we explain…

Then the remaining corpus of 20 lakh can be strategically invested in the RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds. These bonds are currently offering investors an 8.05% interest rate. This particular scheme can help an investor generate another 1.61 lakh a year, with a 20 lakh investment, along with payouts handed out to investors every six months.

The complete calculations are discussed below:

Payout date

SCSS

RBI Bonds

Total income

April 1

61,500

61,500

July 1

61,500

80,500

1,42,000

October 1

61,500

61,500

January 1

61,500

80,500

1,42,000

Annual total

2,46,000

1,61,000

4,07,000

The staggered payout structures of these schemes complement each other and provide regular cash flow, while the larger combined payments in January and July can help cover larger expenses.

Tenure, withdrawal and tax rules

It is important to note that SCSS has a 5-year maturity, with an option to extend it by an additional 3 years. RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds, on the other hand, have a 7-year tenure. Still, eligible senior citizens can, however, make premature withdrawals after a specified lock-in period, in accordance with the rules.

Taxation is yet another critical consideration: SCSS interest is taxable, although eligible investments may qualify for a deduction under Section 80C, subject to applicable limits. RBI bond interest is also fully taxable and does not offer any investment deduction to the investor.

Also Read | SCSS calculator: Invest ₹12.20 lakh to earn ₹25,000 every quarter

In summary, for retirees focused on capital preservation, peace of mind and predictable income, combining SCSS and RBI bonds can create a simple income strategy. A 50 lakh corpus can currently generate about 4.07 lakh in annual interest, while the staggered payouts provide cash flow throughout the year.

Such an investment approach can also help with sudden or unforeseen financial emergencies, hospitalisations, or other critical needs. Still, as a well-informed investor, an individual should consider seeking professional guidance on taxation, changing interest rates, liquidity requirements, and their overall retirement aspirations before locking into any scheme.

Disclaimer: Interest rates, investment limits, payout schedules and tax rules are subject to change. Returns shown are illustrative and before tax. Please verify the latest scheme rules and consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Investment StrategySenior Citizen Savings SchemeSCSSPersonal Finance
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