SCSS vs SBI Senior Citizen FD vs RBI Floating Rate Bond: Which gives better returns on retirement savings?

Are you looking to invest your retirement savings? Have you made an investment plan? Do remember that even a minor 1% difference in interest rates can significantly influence your annual income or returns, especially if you are looking to invest a large chunk of your retirement corpus. This calls for a proper understanding of these basic fundamentals before investing.
These schemes, namely, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Senior Citizen FD in the State Bank of India (SBI), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Floating Rate Savings Bond, offer predictable, low-risk, easy-to-secure returns for investors who lock their funds in.
You must also keep in mind that the maximum a senior citizen can invest in the Senior Citizen Scheme is ₹30 lakh. For other schemes, such as SBI FDs and RBI Floating Rate bonds, there is no such limitation. Keeping this in mind, let us discuss the salient features of the schemes for better clarity and decision-making.
Feature
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond
SBI 5-Year Senior Citizen FD
|Current Interest Rate
|8.2% p.a.
|8.05% p.a. (floating)
|7.05% p.a. (approximately)
|Interest Payment
|Quarterly
|Half-yearly
|Quarterly (payout option available)
|Annual Interest on ₹10 lakh
|₹82,000
|₹80,500
|₹70,500
|Annual Interest on ₹20 lakh
|₹1,64,000
|₹1,61,000
|₹1,41,000
|Annual Interest on ₹30 lakh
|₹2,46,000
|₹2,41,500
|₹2,11,500
|Rate Type
|Fixed
|Floating (reset every six months)
|Fixed
|Eligibility
|Senior citizens (60+)
|Resident individuals
|Senior citizens (60+)
|Tenure
|5 years (extendable by 3 years)
|7 years
|5 years
|Premature Withdrawal
|Allowed with a penalty
|Allowed subject to scheme rules
|Allowed with a bank penalty
|Taxation
|Interest taxable
|Interest taxable
|Interest taxable
In summary, for eligible senior citizens, SCSS is an investment scheme that currently offers the highest predictable annual income, but the maximum investment limit is ₹30 lakhs.
Whereas the RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds is another scheme that offers sovereign backing with variable returns, which currently are offering 8.05%. SBI Senior Citizen FDs remain a comfortable choice for investors who prefer fixed bank deposits despite comparatively lower yields.
Before putting your funds on the line or making any investment calls, you should carefully compare the latest interest rates, eligibility conditions, withdrawal rules, and tax implications.
The final investment decision should always be made after proper due diligence, understanding of the limitations and lock-ins of each scheme and consultation with a certified financial advisor. So that all your decisions remain backed by professional guidance and meaningfully aligned with your long-term economic objectives.
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