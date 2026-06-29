SCSS vs SBI Senior Citizen FD vs RBI Floating Rate Bond: Which gives better returns on retirement savings?

Boost your retirement income with the right investment choice. Compare SCSS vs SBI Senior Citizen FD vs RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond on returns, interest rates, limits and tax rules to find the best option for your long-term financial goals. Consult a certified financial advisor before investing.

Shivam Shukla
Published29 Jun 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Compare SCSS, SBI Senior Citizen FD and RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond to maximise retirement income with secure returns. Consult certified experts before investing to ensure your decisions are backed by professional guidance.
Compare SCSS, SBI Senior Citizen FD and RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond to maximise retirement income with secure returns. Consult certified experts before investing to ensure your decisions are backed by professional guidance.

Are you looking to invest your retirement savings? Have you made an investment plan? Do remember that even a minor 1% difference in interest rates can significantly influence your annual income or returns, especially if you are looking to invest a large chunk of your retirement corpus. This calls for a proper understanding of these basic fundamentals before investing.

These schemes, namely, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Senior Citizen FD in the State Bank of India (SBI), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Floating Rate Savings Bond, offer predictable, low-risk, easy-to-secure returns for investors who lock their funds in.

You must also keep in mind that the maximum a senior citizen can invest in the Senior Citizen Scheme is 30 lakh. For other schemes, such as SBI FDs and RBI Floating Rate bonds, there is no such limitation. Keeping this in mind, let us discuss the salient features of the schemes for better clarity and decision-making.

SCSS v RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond v SBI 5-Year Senior Citizen FD

Feature

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

RBI Floating Rate Savings Bond

SBI 5-Year Senior Citizen FD

Current Interest Rate8.2% p.a.8.05% p.a. (floating)7.05% p.a. (approximately)
Interest PaymentQuarterlyHalf-yearlyQuarterly (payout option available)
Annual Interest on 10 lakh 82,000 80,500 70,500
Annual Interest on 20 lakh 1,64,000 1,61,000 1,41,000
Annual Interest on 30 lakh 2,46,000 2,41,500 2,11,500
Rate TypeFixedFloating (reset every six months)Fixed
EligibilitySenior citizens (60+)Resident individualsSenior citizens (60+)
Tenure5 years (extendable by 3 years)7 years5 years
Premature WithdrawalAllowed with a penaltyAllowed subject to scheme rulesAllowed with a bank penalty
TaxationInterest taxableInterest taxableInterest taxable

Key Takeaways

  1. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers the highest assured return as of 29 June, making it an attractive option for eligible senior citizens seeking regular income.
  2. RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds also pay investors interest every six months, but the rate changes periodically with prevailing interest rates. This can also be a lucrative investment option for senior citizens with larger capital.
  3. SBI Senior Citizen FD is another extremely well-known investment option. It offers investors fixed returns with quarterly payout options and the comfort and convenience of banking services, though at a relatively lower interest rate.
  4. All three schemes tax the interest earned by investors, so aspiring investors should also compare post-tax returns before investing. For this, it will be prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and tax planner and devise an investment strategy in accordance with your long-term economic goals and objectives.

In summary, for eligible senior citizens, SCSS is an investment scheme that currently offers the highest predictable annual income, but the maximum investment limit is 30 lakhs.

Also Read | ₹5 Lakh in FD vs ₹5 Lakh in SCSS: Which option can grow your money faster?

Whereas the RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds is another scheme that offers sovereign backing with variable returns, which currently are offering 8.05%. SBI Senior Citizen FDs remain a comfortable choice for investors who prefer fixed bank deposits despite comparatively lower yields.

Before putting your funds on the line or making any investment calls, you should carefully compare the latest interest rates, eligibility conditions, withdrawal rules, and tax implications.

Also Read | Tax-aware retirement income strategy: How to invest smartly to beat inflation

The final investment decision should always be made after proper due diligence, understanding of the limitations and lock-ins of each scheme and consultation with a certified financial advisor. So that all your decisions remain backed by professional guidance and meaningfully aligned with your long-term economic objectives.

Senior Citizen Savings SchemeInterest RatesPersonal FinanceSBIRBI
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