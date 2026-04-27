SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Returns, lock-in, tax benefits, and who should invest

The world is going through very difficult times. This is primarily due to the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran and the never-ending Russia-Ukraine conflict. These tensions have strained international relations and supply lines, creating significant uncertainty.

Oil prices have also crossed $100 per barrel. Due to these factors, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has not performed well over the last year, delivering a return of -0.86% over the last 12 months.

This environment highlights the significance of safe, government-backed or low-risk investments. When you invest in these schemes, the returns that you generate are based on the interest rates offered by these schemes, not based on or related to day-to-day equity market fluctuations.

As we head towards the end of April 2026, traditional savings instruments like Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), SBI Fixed Deposits and Public Provident Fund (PPF) remain popular, but they have different features, returns, lock-in and suitability. Understanding these complexities is critical before you lock into any of these schemes. Keeping these ideas in mind, let us discuss these schemes in greater detail.

Interest rates, features, lock-in details, and eligibility

Scheme Interest Rate (April 2026) Lock-in Key Features Eligibility SCSS (Senior Citizen Savings Scheme) ~8.2% p.a. 5 years Quarterly payouts, govt-backed 60+ years SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana) ~8.2% p.a. Till the girl child turns 21 Tax-free returns, compounding Girl child <10 years SBI FD (5-year) ~6.5–7.5% p.a. Flexible (7 days–10 years) Guaranteed returns, senior bonus All individuals PPF (Public Provident Fund) ~7.1% p.a. 15 years EEE tax benefit, compounding All individuals

Note: The features, lock-in, interest rate, and eligibility discussed above are as provided on the official websites of the respective schemes. For more details, refer to the official websites and read the terms and conditions carefully before investing.

It is vital to note that schemes such as SCSS and SSY currently offer the highest interest rate of 8.2% for the April to June 2026 quarter, as per the most recent government notification on interest rates. This makes these schemes lucrative for retirees and long-term child-focused savings, respectively.

SBI FDs, on the other hand, offer ease and flexibility, while PPF provides a base for long-term tax-efficient wealth creation and compounding.

Which one should you opt for with a 5-year investment horizon? If you wish to lock in your funds and invest with a 5-year horizon, a scheme such as SCSS aligns perfectly with its fixed tenure and high quarterly income. Still, do remember the scheme is restricted to senior citizens. So, what you can do is invest a sum of up to ₹30 lakhs in this scheme in the name of a senior citizen of your family to maximise returns.

On similar lines, SBI FDs offer flexibility, carry a certain reputation, and offer broader eligibility, but returns are comparatively lower and taxable.

PPF, despite offering reasonable and secure wealth accumulation, comes with a 15-year lock-in. This makes the scheme a little less lucrative and suitable for a strict 5-year investment goal. Finally, the SSY scheme also has a serious lock-in period tied to the girl child’s age, restricting liquidity despite its high interest rates.

Ultimately, the choice you make to invest depends on your personal circumstances, liquidity needs, long-term economic targets, eligibility criteria, and other associated factors. Higher returns often come with stricter conditions, longer commitments, and flexibility in strategies.

What are the alternatives that you can look for? If you are willing to deal with stock market volatility and unpredictability, you can also invest in small-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap, or large-cap mutual funds directly through the official websites of the mutual fund companies by creating an account.

For example, the SBI Small Cap Fund (Direct Growth) can be invested alongside other similar small-cap mutual fund schemes. To invest in the SBI Small Cap Fund, you can create an account on SBI Mutual Fund's official website. Still, keep in mind that this is a different asset class and carries inherent risks, unlike the fixed savings schemes discussed above.

Conclusion In conclusion, it can be stated that interest rates are a key determinant of the investment schemes that you opt for. Still, you should be clear that only the interest rates should not be the deciding factor for you to take an investment call.

You must understand the schemes you aspire to invest in with absolute clarity on a fundamental level. Then align them with your investment horizon, lock-in period, economic objectives, and tax considerations.

To better equip yourself, consider reaching out to a certified tax advisor for clarity and professional guidance. This way, you will ensure that your investment decisions are rational, practical and based on expert guidance, not on emotions.