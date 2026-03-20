The number of accredited investors in India is steadily rising, increasing from just 649 in May last year to 2,181 as of February 2026. These investors now account for 30% of total investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).
Inside Sebi’s accredited investor push—and why it matters now
SummaryIndia’s accredited investor base has more than tripled in under a year, now accounting for 30% of AIF investments, as Sebi expands access to high-risk, high-return opportunities.
The number of accredited investors in India is steadily rising, increasing from just 649 in May last year to 2,181 as of February 2026. These investors now account for 30% of total investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).
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