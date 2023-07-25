Sebi allows mutual funds to expand ESG offerings. How it will impact investors' money?1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Sebi has allowed mutual funds to introduce five new categories under ESG schemes, including exclusions, integration, and impact investing. However, some experts believe this may create confusion for investors
Capital markets regulator Sebi has allowed mutual funds to introduce five new categories under ESG (environmental, social, and governance) scheme. The five new categories are - exclusions, integration, best-in-class and positive screening, impact investing, and sustainable objectives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×