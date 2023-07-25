What does this mean for investors?

With this new announcement by SEBI, mutual funds can launch 5 categories of schemes on ESG. Currently, mutual funds can launch only one scheme under this theme-based category. More disclosure has to be done from mutual funds in terms of security-wise BRSR core scores and the name of ESG rating providing agency along with ESG rating. “We believe that this will create more confusion among investors in terms of the selection of schemes within the space," said Mukesh Kochar, National Head-Wealth, AUM Capital.