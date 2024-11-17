Sebi can do more to dissuade retail speculation in futures and options
Summary
- For starters, investors must be taught that F&O is a hedging instrument and not an investment in itself.
A recent Sebi report highlighted the significant losses individual traders incurred in the equity futures and options (F&O) segment between FY22 and FY24. A whopping 91.1% of these traders lost money in FY24, and the average loss per head was ₹1.20 lakh. During FY22-FY24, 11.3 million traders incurred a combined net loss of ₹1.81 trillion. Only 7.2% of traders made a profit during this period.